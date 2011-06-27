2021 Maserati Levante Deals, Incentives & Rebates
GranSportGranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
- $2,500 Loyalty Lender Bonus Cash - Expires 03/31/2021
- $5,000 Lender - Expires 03/31/2021
Loyalty Lender Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Current Maserati owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require MCUSA financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers.. Proof of Maserati ownership required.
- Customer $ Offer
- $2,500
- Start
- 03/02/2021
- End
- 03/31/2021
LenderRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers may be eligible for cash incentive when leasing through Maserati Capital Services USA using special/subvented rates. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $5,000
- Start
- 02/02/2021
- End
- 03/31/2021
- Special APR - Expires 03/31/2021
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Maserati Capital USA.
1.49% APR financing for 36 months at $28.42 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.49% APR financing for 60 months at $17.3 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.49% APR financing for 72 months at $14.53 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 1.49% 72 03/02/2021 03/31/2021 1.49% 36 03/02/2021 03/31/2021 1.49% 60 03/02/2021 03/31/2021
