2020 Maserati Levante Trofeo Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$171,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|15
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/18 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.4/379.8 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|590 hp @ 6250 rpm
|Torque
|538 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|32
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Packages
|Nerissimo Tofeo Package
|+$1,000
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|1280 watts stereo output
|yes
|17 total speakers
|yes
|Bowers & Wilkins premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Carbon Fiber Column-Mounted Paddle Shifters
|+$450
|Four-Zone Climate Control
|+$1,000
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|heated
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|21" Machine Polished Staggered Helios Wheels
|yes
|21" Anteo Staggered-Width Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Gloss Silver Painted Brake Calipers w/Red Maserati Script
|yes
|All-Season Tires
|yes
|22" Machine Polished Staggered Orione Miron Wheels
|+$400
|Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script
|yes
|21" Matte Staggered Helios Wheels
|yes
|Gloss Yellow Painted Brake Calipers w/Black Maserati Script
|yes
|20" Matte Staggered Nereo Wheels
|+$1,800
|Piano Black Roof Rails
|yes
|21" Gloss Black Staggered Anteo Wheels
|yes
|Tri-Coat Paint (Bianco Alpi)
|+$2,700
|Metallic Paint
|yes
|Gloss Black Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script
|yes
|Metallescent Paint
|yes
|Mica Paint
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4784 lbs.
|Height
|66.9 in.
|Length
|197.6 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|85.0 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|78.0 in.
|Wheel base
|118.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|22 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|R22 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
