Used 2019 Maserati Levante GranLusso Specs & Features
|Overview
See Levante Inventory
Starting MSRP
$81,980
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|17
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/21 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.5/443.1 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|345 hp @ 5750 rpm
|Torque
|369 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Packages
|Climate Package
|+$290
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|900 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Inox Sport Pedals
|+$140
|Illuminated Stainless Steel Door Sill Plates w/Maserati Script
|+$200
|Four-Zone Climate Control
|+$1,090
|Power Adjustable Foot Pedals
|+$400
|Alcantara Headliner and Pillars
|+$890
|Pieno Fiore Natural Leather Upholstery
|+$1,490
|Black Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Trident Logo Stitched on Front/Rear Headrests
|+$290
|Sabbia Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Heated Sabbia Leather/Wood Steering Wheel
|+$250
|Rear In-Floor Cargo Rails
|+$190
|Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery
|yes
|Bowers & Wilkins Ultra Premium Sound System
|+$1,990
|Aluminum Column-Mounted Paddle Shifters
|+$550
|Power Rear Side Sunblinds
|+$490
|Cargo Net
|+$90
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|20" Dark Grey Nereo Miron Wheels
|+$1,800
|Gloss Yellow Painted Brake Calipers w/Black Maserati Script
|+$300
|3-Season Performance Tires
|+$420
|20" Silver Efesto Platinum Wheels
|+$1,800
|Metallic Paint
|+$925
|Metallescent Paint
|+$925
|Tri-Coat Paint (Blue Nobile)
|+$2,700
|21" Gloss Black Anteo Wheels
|+$3,600
|21" Machine Polished Anteo Wheels
|+$3,600
|Gloss Silver Painted Brake Calipers w/Red Maserati Script
|+$300
|Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script
|+$300
|Gloss Blue Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script
|+$300
|20" Dark Grey Ares Wheels
|+$2,200
|21" Machine Polished Helios Wheels
|+$4,000
|Tri-Coat Paint (Bianco Alpi)
|+$2,700
|Adaptive Full LED Matrix Headlamps
|+$990
|Mica Paint
|+$925
|20" Machine Polished Nereo Wheels
|+$1,800
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4650 lbs.
|Height
|66.7 in.
|Length
|197.0 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|85.0 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|78.0 in.
|Wheel base
|118.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|265/50R19 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|See Levante Inventory
Related Used 2019 Maserati Levante GranLusso info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet HHR 2006
- Used Nissan Quest 2012
- Used Cadillac XT5 2015
- Used Audi A5 2015
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman 2017
- Used Hyundai Azera 2013
- Used Nissan Armada 2013
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2013
- Used Kia Sportage 2010
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 1996 For Sale
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 TT
- 2021 CLS-Class
- 2020 V90 Cross Country
- Volvo V60 Cross Country 2020
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2021 Wrangler
- Toyota Tacoma 2021
- 2022 Tesla Model 3 News
- 2021 Tesla Model 3
Other models to consider
- 2022 MDX
- Acura RDX 2021
- 2021 NSX
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2021 ILX
- 2021 TLX
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Acura RDX
- 2020 Acura TLX
- Acura TLX 2021
Research similar vehicles
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2021 Toyota Prius
- 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 Prius Prime
- 2021 Nissan LEAF
- 2021 Golf GTI
- 2021 Kicks
- 2020 Honda Fit
- 2021 Venue
Other models
- Used Hyundai Elantra-Gt in Port Orange, FL
- Used Jeep Compass in Saint Charles, MO
- Used Volvo V50 in Hammond, IN
- Used Pontiac Gto in Naperville, IL
- Used Bentley Continental-Flying-Spur in Delray Beach, FL
- Used Ford Mustang in Wyoming, MI
- Used Scion XD in Peoria, AZ
- Used BMW M6 in Everett, WA
- Used Hyundai Palisade in Inglewood, CA
- Used Aston-Martin DB9 in Westminster, CA
- Used Bentley Bentayga in Flower Mound, TX
- Used Toyota Yaris-Hatchback in Anaheim, CA
- Used Chevrolet Corvette-Stingray in Boulder, CO
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer in New Braunfels, TX
- Used Aston-Martin DB11 in Quincy, MA
- Used Honda Accord-Hybrid in Missouri City, TX
- Used Cadillac Ats in South Gate, CA
- Used Volkswagen Atlas in Victorville, CA
- Used Porsche 911 in Mission Viejo, CA
- Used BMW X7 in Kissimmee, FL
- Used Lexus LX-570 in Saint Clair Shores, MI
- Used Infiniti Q60 in Somerville, MA
- Used Chevrolet Volt in Antioch, CA
- Used Lexus RC-200T in Missouri City, TX
- Used Honda Crosstour in Beaverton, OR