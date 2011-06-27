  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati Levante
  4. Used 2019 Maserati Levante
  5. Specs & Features

Used 2019 Maserati Levante Base Specs & Features

More about the 2019 Levante
More about the 2019 Levante
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$75,980
See Levante Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/443.1 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower345 hp @ 5750 rpm
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Packages
Packages
Climate Package +$290
Nerissimo Base Package +$990
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
280 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Inox Sport Pedals +$140
Stainless Steel Door Sill Plates w/Maserati Script +$190
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Power Adjustable Foot Pedals +$400
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System +$990
Trident Logo Stitched on Front/Rear Headrests +$290
Sabbia Leather Steering Wheel +$250
Heated Sabbia Leather/Wood Steering Wheel +$490
Rear In-Floor Cargo Rails +$190
Dual-Pane Panorama Sunroof +$1,500
Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery +$3,390
Upgraded Full Leather Upholstery +$500
Heated Black Leather/Wood Steering Wheel +$490
Aluminum Column-Mounted Paddle Shifters +$550
Chrome Trunk Sill +$190
Cargo Net +$90
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
20" Dark Grey Nereo Miron Wheels +$1,800
3-Season Performance Tires +$420
Kick Sensor for Hands-Free Tailgate +$100
Metallic Paint +$925
Metallescent Paint +$925
Tri-Coat Paint (Blue Nobile) +$2,700
Gloss Black Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script +$300
21" Gloss Black Anteo Wheels +$3,600
21" Machine Polished Anteo Wheels +$3,600
Adaptive Bi-Xenon Headlamps w/Washers +$890
Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script +$490
Gloss Blue Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script +$490
Soft Close Doors +$590
Tri-Coat Paint (Bianco Alpi) +$2,700
Adaptive Full LED Matrix Headlamps +$1,890
Mica Paint +$925
20" Machine Polished Nereo Wheels +$1,800
Gloss Silver Roof Rails +$390
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4650 lbs.
Height66.7 in.
Length197.0 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.0 in.
Wheel base118.3 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blu Nobile Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Grigio Maratea Metallescent Metallic
  • Nero Ribelle Mica Metallic
  • Blu Emozione Mica Metallic
  • Bianco Alpi Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Rame Mica Metallic
  • Nero
  • Bianco
  • Grigio Metallic
  • Blu Passione Mica Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Nero w/Grigio Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Nero w/Cuoio Stitching, premium leather
  • Marrone w/Grigio Stitching, premium leather
  • Rosso w/Nero Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 in. wheelsyes
265/50R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Inventory
See Levante Inventory

Related Used 2019 Maserati Levante Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research similar vehicles

Other models