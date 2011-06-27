  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati Levante
  4. Used 2017 Maserati Levante
  5. Specs & Features

Used 2017 Maserati Levante S Specs & Features

More about the 2017 Levante
More about the 2017 Levante
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$83,000
See Levante Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG16
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/400.9 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower424 hp @ 5750 rpm
Torque428 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Packages
S Luxury Package +$450
Climate Package +$400
21" Sport Package +$2,200
20" Sport Package +$400
Luxury Zegna Package +$2,450
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
280 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Headrest Trident Stitching on Premium Leather +$450
Power Foot Pedals +$400
Wooden Steering Wheel +$500
Wooden Beige Steering Wheel +$750
Beige Steering Wheel +$250
Steel Illuminated Door Sills +$800
Steel Door Sills +$600
Alcantara Rooflining +$1,500
Smokers Kit +$85
Harman Kardon Sound System +$2,000
Chrome Trunk Sill +$400
Bowers & Wilkins Surround System +$5,200
Upholstery w/Full Premium Leather +$2,500
Steering Wheel w/Carbon +$950
Wooden Heated Beige Steering Wheel +$800
Inox Sport Foot Pedals +$200
Sport Steering Wheel +$250
Four-Zone Climate Control +$900
Heated Sport Steering Wheel +$300
Power Rear Side Sunblind +$450
Sport Steering Wheel w/Carbon Insert +$1,000
Upholstery w/Full Premium Drilled Leather +$2,500
Wooden Heated Steering Wheel +$550
Ventilated Front Seats +$900
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Summer Tires +$420
Surround View Camera +$1,300
Kick Sensor +$100
Black Painted Brake Calipers +$800
21" Anteo Staggered Alloy Rims +$3,400
Adaptive Bi-Xenon Headlamps w/Washers +$500
Yellow Painted Brake Calipers +$300
20" Nereo Staggered Alloy Rims +$1,800
Red Painted Brake Calipers +$300
Dark Pack +$600
Exterior Body Color +$500
Bright Pack +$600
Skid Plates in Bright Chrome +$600
Silver Painted Brake Calipers +$300
Blue Painted Brake Calipers +$300
Metallic Paintyes
19" Zefiro Alloy Rimsyes
Metalescent Paint +$925
Heated Rear Seat Bench +$625
Three Coat Painting +$2,200
Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles +$100
Mica Paint +$925
Cargo Rails +$300
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4649 lbs.
Height66.1 in.
Length197.0 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.5 in.
Wheel base118.3 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bianco
  • Grigio Metallic
  • Blu Emozione Mica
  • Champagne Metallescent
  • Grigio Maratea Metallescent
  • Nero Ribelle Mica
  • Verde Ossido Metallic
  • Rame Mica
  • Bianco Alpi Pearlescent
  • Blu Passione Mica
  • Grigio Metallo Metallic
  • Nero
  • Rosso Rubino Mica
Interior Colors
  • Rosso/Grigio, premium leather/cloth
  • Cuoio/Grigio, premium leather/cloth
  • Nero/Grigio, premium leather/cloth
  • Marrone w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather
  • Rosso w/Nero Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero w/Cuoio Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Nero w/Grigio Stitching, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 in. wheelsyes
295/45R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Inventory
See Levante Inventory

Related Used 2017 Maserati Levante S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research similar vehicles

Recommended

Other models