  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati GranTurismo
  4. Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo
  5. Specs & Features

Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo MC Specs & Features

More about the 2018 GranTurismo
More about the 2018 GranTurismo
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$150,220
See GranTurismo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG16
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/21 mpg
Fuel tank capacity22.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.1/476.7 mi.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size4.7 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower454 hp @ 7000 rpm
Torque384 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Packages
Interior Carbon Package - Evolution IV +$5,500
Interior Carbon Package - Evolution I +$1,647
Aerodynamic Package in Carbon Fiber +$3,500
Interior Carbon Package - Evolution IIyes
Alcantara Pack +$1,800
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Steering Wheel in Black Leather/Alcantarayes
Interior Centennial Pack +$6,000
Interior Carpet Colour Upon Request +$400
Mobile Phone Side Pocketyes
Specific Seat Backrest Coveryes
Upper/Lower Dashboard and Rear Shelf Colour Upon Request +$1,250
Anniversary Edition Package I +$6,000
Anniversary Edition Package II +$6,000
Anniversary Edition Package III +$6,000
Wood Steering Wheel (Black Leather)yes
Steering Wheel in Carbon Finish and Black Leatheryes
Steering Wheel and Gear Pod in Coloured Leatheryes
Pedals with Black Plastic Coveryes
Door Entry Guards in TitanTex +$900
Special Range Carpet Piping Upon Request +$75
Wood Steering Wheel in Wood Trim/Coloured Leather +$400
Stitching Colour Upon Request for Alcantara Areas +$300
New Steering Wheel in Carbon Finish/Coloured Leather +$1,550
Stitching Colour Upon Request +$300
Steering Wheel in Alcantara/Colored Leatheryes
Matching Seat Backrest Cover +$900
Perforated Leather +$850
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
20" MC Design Wheels - Shiny Titanium Finishing +$2,000
Pearlescent PaintGrigio lava +$10,500
Brake Calipers Painted in Black +$750
Car Cover +$375
20" Trofeo Design Wheels in Machine Polished Finish +$1,750
Side Window Trim in Aluminum +$400
Brake Calipers Painted Yellow +$750
Carbon Fiber Hood (Carbon Look) +$3,500
Light Alloy Wheels - 20" MC Design Glossy Black +$720
Brake Calipers in Polished Aluminum +$1,800
Brake Calipers Painted Titanium +$750
Neptune Design 20" Gloss Black Alloy Wheels +$720
Brake Calipers in Anodized Matte Blue +$800
Special Paint +$2,900
Brake Calipers Painted Red +$750
20" MC Design Wheels - Matte Graphite Finishing +$720
Brake Calipers Painted in Blue +$750
Headlights - Light Look +$500
Brake Calipers Painted Silver +$750
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4129 lbs.
EPA interior volume92.0 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Length193.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.2 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.4 in.
Wheel base115.8 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grigio Pietra
  • Blu Sofisticato Metallic
  • Grigio Alfieri Metallic
  • Bianco Fuji
  • Blu Inchiostro
  • Rosso Magma
  • Giallo Granturismo
  • Bianco Eldorado
  • Nero
  • Grigio Lava
  • Rosso Trionfale Metallic
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
  • Bianco Birdcage
  • Rosso Italiano
  • Blu Assoluto
Interior Colors
  • Rosso Corallo, premium leather
  • Pearl Beige, premium leather
  • Bianco Pregiato, premium leather
  • Grigio Chrono, premium leather
  • Blu Profondita, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Marrone Corniola, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Inventory
See GranTurismo Inventory

Related Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo MC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research similar vehicles

Recommended

Other models