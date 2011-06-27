  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati GranTurismo
  4. Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo
  5. Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 GranTurismo
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all GranTurismos for sale
List Price Estimate
$25,621 - $38,854
Used GranTurismo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Nice looking, great customer support, but question mark on Reliability

lionking730, 10/01/2011
2 of 12 people found this review helpful

Got mine in June 2010 and after 15 months, I only put 2600 miles on it. However, ENGINE light came up twice in the 13th month, 1st time it was cleared by computer but 2nd time, had to have it towed to dealer to fix a faulty valve. Then within last 3 weeks, I had both side mirror's glass piece separated from the base/frame with cord attached (driver side first then passenger side 3 days later). Dealer said same mirror glass problem only happened to some 2010 models, I guess I am the "lucky"one to have both sides failed. They determined that the adhesive between glass piece and base was weak, new replacements had them glued together. Well, funny issue with this luxury car.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all GranTurismos for sale

Related Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles