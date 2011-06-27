Used 2009 Maserati GranTurismo Base Specs & Features

  1. Home
More about the 2009 GranTurismo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$117,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG15
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Fuel tank capacity22.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.4/431.3 mi.
Engine
Base engine size4.2 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower405 hp @ 7100 rpm
Torque339 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
11 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
remote trunk releaseyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear leg room30.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4147 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
EPA interior volume95.2 cu.ft.
Front track62.4 in.
Gross weight4962 lbs.
Height53.3 in.
Length192.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.2 cu.ft.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.4 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Wheel base115.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nero Pastello
  • Bianco Eldorado
  • Grigio Palladio
  • Grigio Nuvolari
  • Verde Goodwood
  • Argento Luna
  • Giallo Granturismo
  • Blu Nettuno Metallic
  • Blu Mediterraneo
  • Bordeaux Pontevecchio Metallic
  • Blu Malago
  • Blu Sebring
  • Bianco Fuji Pearlescent
  • Rosso Mondiale
  • Grigio Granito Metallic
  • Grigio Alfieri Metallic
  • Blu Oceano Metallic
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
  • Grigio Touring Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Rosso Corallo, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Cuoio Sella, premium leather
  • Avorio, premium leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Blu Navy, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Grigio Ghiaccio, premium leather
  • Grigio Medio, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
double wishbone front suspensionyes
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
