Used 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC Specs & Features

More about the 2019 GranTurismo Convertible
Overview
Starting MSRP
$162,880
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Combined MPG15
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.0/380.0 mi.
Base engine size4.7 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower454 hp @ 7000 rpm
Torque384 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Alcantara Package +$1,800
Nerissimo Package +$3,000
Interior Carbon Fiber Package - Evolution I +$1,647
Interior Carbon Fiber Package - Evolution II +$1,972
Interior Carbon Fiber Package - Evolution IV +$5,500
11 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Anniversary Edition Package II +$6,000
Stitching for Alcantara Areas +$300
Colored Leather/Alcantara Sport Steering Wheel +$875
Anniversary Edition Package III +$6,000
Black Leather/Carbon Fiber Sport Steering Wheel +$1,300
Colored Leather Upper/Lower Dashboard and Rear Shelf +$1,250
Perforated Leather Upholstery +$850
Interior Centennial Package +$6,000
Interior Carpet Color +$400
Trident Logo Stitched on Front.Rear Headrests +$570
Colored Leather Sport Steering Wheel +$400
Colored Carpet Edge +$75
High Gloss Eco Chrome Trimyes
Colored Leather/Wood Sport Steering Wheel +$950
Black Leather/Wood Sport Steering Wheel +$800
Anniversary Edition Package I +$6,000
Contrast Stitching +$300
Foot Pedals w/Black Plastic Protection Coveryes
Colored Specific Seat Backrest Coveryes
Black Leather/Alcantara Sport Steering Wheel +$625
Matching Seat Backrest Cover +$900
MC Design Aluminum Driving Pedals +$565
Colored Leather/Carbon Fiber Sport Steering Wheel +$1,550
Mobile Phone Side Pocketyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
fixed center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Tri-Coat PaintGrigio lava pearlescent +$10,500
Windstop +$800
Aerodynamic Package in Carbon Fiber +$3,500
Special Paint +$2,900
Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers w/Maserati Script +$750
Matte Blue Anodized Brake Calipers w/Maserati Script +$800
20" Gloss Black MC Wheels +$1,000
Colored Soft Top Exterior w/Colored Interioryes
Gloss Blue Painted Brake Calipers w/Maserati Script +$750
Gloss Titanium Painted Brake Calipers w/Maserati Script +$750
Gloss Yellow Painted Brake Calipers w/Maserati Script +$750
Polished Silver Brake Calipers w/Maserati Script +$1,800
Light Headlamps (Orange Side Mark) +$500
Car Cover +$375
20" Silver Astro Wheelsyes
Carbon Fiber Hood in Body Color +$10,500
20" Silver Neptune Wheelsyes
Sport Package II +$13,500
20" Silver Birdcage Wheelsyes
20" Grigio Mercury Birdcage Wheels +$720
Black Soft Top Exterior w/Colored Interioryes
20" Silver Trident Wheelsyes
Gloss Black Painted Brake Calipers w/Maserati Script +$750
Gloss Silver Painted Brake Calipers w/Maserati Script +$750
20" Grigio Mercury Trident Wheels +$720
20" Matte Graphite MC Wheels +$720
20" Anthracite Grey Astro Wheels +$720
20" Grigio Mercury Neptune Wheels +$720
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4129 lbs.
EPA interior volume90.5 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Length193.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.1 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.4 in.
Wheel base115.8 in.
Exterior Colors
  • Bianco Eldorado
  • Bianco Fuji Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Rosso Italiano Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Bianco Birdcage Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
  • Giallo Granturismo
  • Nero
  • Rosso Trionfale Metallic
  • Blu Inchiostro Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Blu Sofisticato Metallic
  • Grigio Alfieri Metallic
  • Rosso Magma Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Grigio Granito Metallic
  • Blu Assoluto Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Grigio Pietra Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Grigio Lava Pearlescent Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Marrone Corniola, premium leather
  • Rosso Corallo, premium leather
  • Bianco Pregiato, premium leather
  • Pearl Beige, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Blu Profondita, premium leather
  • Grigio Chrono, premium leather
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
