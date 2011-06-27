2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Sport 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
- $24,500 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 09/01/2020
- $14,000 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 09/01/2020
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers may be eligible for cash incentive when leasing through Maserati Capital Services USA using special/subvented rates. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.
- Special APR - Expires 09/01/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Maserati Capital USA.
0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 72 months at $13.89 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 84 months at $11.9 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 36 08/04/2020 09/01/2020 0% 60 08/04/2020 09/01/2020 0% 72 08/04/2020 09/01/2020 0% 84 08/04/2020 09/01/2020
