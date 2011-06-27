2019 Maserati GranTurismo
What’s new
- Nerissimo appearance packages now available
- Sport package includes newly available carbon-fiber hood and 20-inch wheels
- Coupe body style no longer available
- Part of the first GranTurismo generation introduced for 2007
Pros & Cons
- Sleek styling embodies Italian design
- Raspy V8 engine sounds wonderful in all conditions
- Lacks many of today's driver safety aids
- Interior design is dated
- Backseat space is limited
- All-wheel drive isn't offered
Which GranTurismo Convertible does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The same Maserati GranTurismo convertible rolling off the line today is the same body style that you would have seen debut more than a decade ago. In the quick-moving class of high-end sport luxury cars, the Maser may as well be the Yoda of its peers.
Maserati's combination of seductive style, a visceral V8 power source and dynamic character is undoubtedly timeless. But timeless only gets you so far, especially when today's rivals offer more technology, driver aids and other modern touches. The biggest change that the GranTurismo offers for 2019, for example, is a new blacked-out styling package and the absence of the coupe body style.
We like the GranTurismo's ability to be both an agile backroads handler and a sedate interstate highway cruiser. Overall, however, we think you'll be happier with newer convertibles such as the BMW 8 Series and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible models
The 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible seats four and is available in two trim levels: Sport and MC. Both come with a 4.7-liter V8 engine (454 horsepower, 384 lb-ft of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive.
Standard features on the Sport include 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, automatic and adaptive xenon headlights, heated and auto-dimming side mirrors, and front and rear parking sensors.
Inside the cabin are leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a rearview camera. Tech highlights include an 8.4-inch entertainment display, Bluetooth, navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, satellite radio, and an 11-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.
The MC starts where the Sport leaves off. The biggest hardware change is a firmer nonadaptive suspension for sportier handling. Other upgrades include MC-specific 20-inch wheels and exterior trim, a carbon-fiber hood and chrome exhaust tips. The interior gains a microfiber suede headliner (coupe only), aluminum pedals and the brand's trident logo stitched into the headrests.
More fun begins with the GranTurismo's options sheet, where you can tailor color and interior style to taste. There are nearly a dozen different wheel choices — all 20 inches in diameter but in finishes ranging from silver to graphite to titanium — as well as varied shades of brake calipers.
Interior options include covering nearly every surface area with some form of suede or leather, contrast stitching, accent trims in wood or carbon fiber, and a half-dozen steering wheel choices. If you prefer to skip the mixing and matching, there are a handful of interior and exterior packages, including the new-for-2019 Nerissimo package, which bundles 20-inch gloss black wheels with other exterior black-out elements.
A carbon-fiber hood in choice of body color is also available (one of the priciest options on the menu), and the MC can also be specced with the Sport trim's adaptive suspension in place of the standard sport-tuned suspension if you prefer a smoother ride.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Sport 2dr Convertible
4.7L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$150,380
|MPG
|13 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|454 hp @ 7000 rpm
|MC 2dr Convertible
4.7L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$162,880
|MPG
|13 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|454 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite GranTurismo Convertible safety features:
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Signals when objects are getting close to the front and rear bumpers to assist parking in tight spaces.
- Maserati Stability Program
- Adjusts the amount of power if the system determines you're exceeding the handling limits, keeping you on the road.
- Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors
- Automatically dims the mirrors to keep the headlights of following cars from temporarily blinding you.
Maserati GranTurismo Convertible vs. the competition
Maserati GranTurismo Convertible vs. BMW 8 Series
BMW has brought back its 8 Series nameplate for its new flagship coupe and convertible series. Armed with a thunderous turbocharged V8 engine and surprisingly dynamic chassis, the 8 Series is just as entertaining to drive as the Maserati. It also offers a bevy of technology that's not available on the GranTurismo.
Maserati GranTurismo Convertible vs. Porsche 911
The 911 offers a broader options list than even the Maserati, including custom paint and leather. It has more available features too, ranging from those that enhance performance to comfort features such as ventilated seats. The 911 also offers all-wheel drive and a manual transmission. It's the superior car in this matchup, albeit one that's a lot more common on the road than the Maserati.
Maserati GranTurismo Convertible vs. Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
It would be hard to find a more prime example of luxury motoring than the SL-Class convertible. It's exceptionally refined and packed with features. The available AMG models also pump out some serious power. The catch: You'll pay plenty more for it, at least compared to the Maserati.
FAQ
Is the Maserati GranTurismo Convertible a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible?
Is the Maserati GranTurismo Convertible reliable?
Is the 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible?
The least-expensive 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is the 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $150,380.
Other versions include:
- Sport 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $150,380
- MC 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $162,880
What are the different models of Maserati GranTurismo Convertible?
2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Overview
The 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is offered in the following styles: Sport 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A), and MC 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A).
What's a good price for a New 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible?
2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
