Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC Specs & Features

More about the 2018 GranTurismo Convertible
Overview
Starting MSRP
$161,220
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG15
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.0/380.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size4.7 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower454 hp @ 7000 rpm
Torque384 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Interior Carbon Package - Evolution I +$1,647
Trofeo Package +$13,500
Alcantara Pack +$1,800
Interior Carbon Package - Evolution IV +$5,500
Interior Carbon Package - Evolution II +$1,972
In-Car Entertainment
11 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Wood Steering Wheel in Wood Trim/Coloured Leather +$1,500
Upper/Lower Dashboard and Rear Shelf Colour Upon Request +$1,250
Interior Centennial Pack +$6,000
Matching Seat Backrest Cover +$900
Stitching Colour Upon Request +$300
Steering Wheel in Black Leather/Alcantara +$625
Anniversary Edition Package I +$6,000
Wood Steering Wheel (Black Leather) +$1,250
Mobile Phone Side Pocketyes
Pedals with Black Plastic Coveryes
Specific Seat Backrest Coveryes
Special Range Carpet Piping Upon Request +$75
Trident Logo Stitched on Head Restraints +$570
MC Design Aluminum Driving Pedals +$565
Steering Wheel and Gear Pod in Coloured Leather +$400
Steering Wheel in Carbon Finish and Black Leather +$1,300
Perforated Leather +$850
Anniversary Edition Package II +$6,000
Stitching Colour Upon Request for Alcantara Areas +$300
Anniversary Edition Package III +$6,000
New Steering Wheel in Carbon Finish/Coloured Leather +$1,550
Steering Wheel in Alcantara/Colored Leather +$875
Interior Carpet Colour Upon Request +$400
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
fixed center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Black Soft Top Exterior w/Colored Interioryes
Colored Soft Top w/Colored Interioryes
Brake Calipers Painted Yellow +$750
Brake Calipers in Polished Aluminum +$1,800
Brake Calipers Painted Black +$750
Headlights - Light Look +$500
Pearlescent PaintBianco birdcage +$10,500
Brake Calipers Painted Silver +$750
Brake Calipers in Anodized Matte Blue +$800
Light Alloy Wheels - 20" MC Design Glossy Black +$1,000
Brake Calipers Painted Blue +$750
Brake Calipers Painted Red +$750
Special Paint +$2,900
20" MC Design Wheels - Matte Graphite Finishing +$720
Neptune Design 20" Gloss Black Alloy Wheels +$1,000
Brake Calipers Painted Titanium +$750
Aerodynamic Package in Carbon Fiber +$3,500
20" Grigio Mercury Neptune Design Wheels +$720
20" Neptune Design Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Trofeo Design Wheels in Machine Polished Finish +$3,000
Windstop +$800
Car Cover +$375
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4129 lbs.
EPA interior volume90.5 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Length193.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.1 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.4 in.
Wheel base115.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Giallo Granturismo
  • Nero
  • Bianco Birdcage
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
  • Rosso Italiano
  • Bianco Eldorado
  • Grigio Alfieri Metallic
  • Bianco Fuji
  • Blu Inchiostro
  • Rosso Magma
  • Grigio Pietra
  • Blu Sofisticato Metallic
  • Rosso Trionfale Metallic
  • Grigio Lava
  • Blu Assoluto
  • Grigio Granito Metallic
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
