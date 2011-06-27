Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC Centennial Specs & Features

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG15
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.0/380.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size4.7 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower454 hp @ 7000 rpm
Torque384 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
fixed center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4390 lbs.
EPA interior volume90.5 cu.ft.
Gross weight5026 lbs.
Height53.0 in.
Length194.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.1 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors81.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.4 in.
Wheel base115.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
  • Bianco Birdcage
  • Blu Inchiostro
  • Grigio Pietra
  • Rosso Magma
  • Grigio Granito Metallic
  • Bianco Eldorado
Interior Colors
  • Bianco Pregiato, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/35R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
