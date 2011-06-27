Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport Consumer Reviews
A Dream Car
arcoog, 12/23/2014
Simply a great car that is so much fun to drive. It is unique and gets a thumbs up from the cars that come by. As soon as you park, people come by to ask about the maserati. So far it has been very reliable though in cold weather the tire gauge setting goes on which is why I rated build and reliability at 4. However the maserati has a sold feel to it. My only complaint would be that they have not introduced a rear camera yet but I have heard it is coming in future additions.
My Sexy Italain
AJ, 01/29/2017
Sport 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
Hand built cars over a course of days by skilled craftsman doing a job for perfection as well as pride and integrity. The service process is just as detailed for a owner. Perfection and Satisfaction is a goal at Maserati.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
