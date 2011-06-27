Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport Specs & Features

  1. Home
More about the 2012 GranTurismo Convertible
Starting MSRP
$142,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Combined MPG15
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)257.4/396.0 mi.
Base engine size4.7 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower444 hp @ 7000 rpm
Torque376 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Exterior Chrome Package +$1,300
Interior Carbon Fiber Package - Evolution I +$1,725
Interior Carbon Fiber Package - Evolution II +$2,075
12 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
radio data systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
cruise controlyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
rear parking sensorsyes
remote trunk releaseyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front reading lightsyes
leather steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Power mirrorsyes
High-Glass Color Trim +$2,500
Interior Carpet Color +$475
Perforated Leather +$925
Dual Color Interior +$7,900
Upper/Lower Dashboard and Rear Tonneau Cover in Colored Leather/Benova +$1,350
Floor Mat Piping Color +$100
Trident Logo Stitched on Front/Rear Headrests +$625
Steering Wheel, Gear Shift Knob and Boot in Colored Leather +$425
Stitching Contrast Color +$450
Wood Steering Wheel w/Colored Leather +$1,600
Wood Steering Wheel w/Black Leather +$1,365
MC Design Aluminum Driving Pedals +$625
Steering Wheel in Carbon Finish and Black Leather +$1,175
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
fixed center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
V Stripe Livery on Hood +$700
Aero Package in Carbon Fiber +$2,380
Calipers - Painted Black +$800
Calipers - Painted Silver +$800
Calipers - Painted Titanium Gray +$800
Calipers - Painted Blue +$800
Calipers - Painted Yellow +$800
Car Cover +$400
20" Grigio Mercury Birdcage Design Alloy Wheels +$800
Matte Finish Special Paint Colors +$20,500
20" Neptune Design Alloy Wheels +$800
20" Neptune Design Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Trident Design Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Birdcage Design Wheelsyes
20" Astro Design Anthracite Alloy Wheels +$800
20" Gloss Black Neptune Design Alloy Wheels +$1,050
Calipers - Painted Anodized Matt Red +$860
Windstop +$865
20" Grigio Mercury Trident Design Alloy Wheels +$800
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4365 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
EPA interior volume90.5 cu.ft.
Front track62.4 in.
Gross weight5026 lbs.
Height53.3 in.
Length192.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.1 cu.ft.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.4 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Wheel base115.8 in.
Exterior Colors
  • Rosso Trionfale
  • Bianco Fuji Pearlescent
  • Grigio Touring Metallic
  • Bianco Eldorado
  • Blu Oceano Metallic
  • Grigio Granito Metallic
  • Grigio Nuvolari
  • Bordeaux Pontevecchio Metallic
  • Giallo Granturismo
  • Argento Luna
  • Rosso Mondiale
  • Blu Mediterraneo
  • Nero
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
  • Blu Nettuno Metallic
  • Grigio Alfieri Metallic
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Marrone Corniola, premium leather
  • Rosso Corallo, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Blu Profondita, premium leather
  • Pearl Beige, premium leather
  • Bianco Pregiato, premium leather
  • Grigio Chrono, premium leather
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/30R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
