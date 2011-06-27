  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
  4. Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
  5. Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 GranTurismo Convertible

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible.

List Price
$44,990
Used GranTurismo Convertible for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Write a review
See all GranTurismo Convertibles for sale

Related Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles