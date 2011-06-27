Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Base Specs & Features

  1. Home
More about the 2010 GranTurismo Convertible
Overview
Starting MSRP
$135,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG15
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/376.2 mi.
Engine
Base engine size4.7 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower433 hp @ 7600 rpm
Torque361 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
rear parking sensorsyes
remote trunk releaseyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front reading lightsyes
leather steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Drilled Leather for Central Seat Zonesyes
Aluminum Pedalsyes
Dual Color Interioryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
fixed center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Car Coveryes
Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Paddlesyes
Windstopyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4365 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
EPA interior volume90.5 cu.ft.
Front track62.4 in.
Gross weight5026 lbs.
Height53.3 in.
Length192.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.1 cu.ft.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.7 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Wheel base115.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Giallo Granturismo
  • Grigio Nuvolari
  • Blu Nettuno Metallic
  • Grigio Alfieri Metallic
  • Bordeaux Pontevecchio Metallic
  • Bianco Fuji Pearlescent
  • Nero
  • Blu Oceano Metallic
  • Grigio Granito Metallic
  • Grigio Touring Metallic
  • Bianco Eldorado
  • Blu Mediterraneo
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
  • Rosso Mondiale
Interior Colors
  • Bordeaux, premium leather/alcantara
  • Pearl Beige, premium leather/alcantara
  • Blu Profondita, premium leather/alcantara
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Rosso Corallo, premium leather/alcantara
  • Cuoio, premium leather/alcantara
  • Marrone Corniola, premium leather/alcantara
  • Grigio Medio, premium leather/alcantara
  • Avorio, premium leather/alcantara
  • Sabbia, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/30R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
double wishbone front suspensionyes
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
