Used 2006 Maserati GranSport Base Specs & Features

More about the 2006 GranSport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$98,872
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG13
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.2/417.6 mi.
Engine
Base engine size4.2 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower401 hp @ 7000 rpm
Torque333 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front reading lightsyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/clothyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3696 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
EPA interior volume91 cu.ft.
Front track60.0 in.
Gross weight4532 lbs.
Height50.9 in.
Length178.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.6 cu.ft.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.1 in.
Rear track60.1 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bianco Fuji
  • Blu Mediterraneo
  • Bianco Fuji Pearlescent
  • Nero Carbonio
  • Giallo Granturismo
  • Rosso Mondiale
  • Grigio Touring
  • Blue Anniversary
Interior Colors
  • Blu Navy, leather
  • Grigio Chiaro, leather
  • Nero, leather
  • Grigio Medio, leather
  • Bordeaux, leather
  • Cuoio, leather
  • Cuoio Sella, leather
  • Avorio, leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Blu Medio, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
265/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
double wishbone front suspensionyes
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
