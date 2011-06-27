Used 2006 Maserati GranSport Spyder Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$99,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|13
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/18 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.2 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|255.2/417.6 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|4.2 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Torque
|333 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|32
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|6 total speakers
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|carbon and leather trim on center console
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|leather and carbon steering wheel
|yes
|leather trim on dash
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather/cloth
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3814 lbs.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.36 cd.
|Front track
|60.0 in.
|Gross weight
|4365 lbs.
|Height
|51.4 in.
|Length
|169.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|10.6 cu.ft.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|71.7 in.
|Rear track
|60.5 in.
|Wheel base
|96.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|265/30R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
