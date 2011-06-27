2022 Maserati Ghibli Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$76,200
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|20 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/25 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|379.8/527.5 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|345 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|369 lb-ft @ 1,750 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Packages
|Comfort & Convenience Package
|+$1,500
|Climate Package
|+$700
|Nerissimo Package
|+$1,100
|GT Sport Nerissimo Package
|+$4,090
|GT Sport Interior Package
|+$2,000
|In-Car Entertainment
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|280 watts stereo output
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery
|+$3,500
|Bowers & Wilkins Ultra Premium Audio System
|+$2,500
|Heated Black Leather/Wood Steering Wheel
|+$500
|Heated Sabbia Leather/Wood Steering Wheel
|+$500
|Zegna Silk & Leather Upholstery
|+$4,800
|Trident Logo Stitched on Front/Rear Headrests
|+$400
|Rear Armrest w/Illuminated Storage
|+$140
|Extended Leather w/Accent Stitching
|+$1,100
|Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
|+$1,100
|Ventilated Front Seats
|+$500
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|Front leg room
|37.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Gloss Blue Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script
|+$500
|Tri-Coat Paint (Bianco Alpi)
|+$2,700
|3-Season Performance Tires
|+$420
|GT Badge Deletion
|yes
|Gloss Silver Painted Brake Calipers w/Black Maserati Script
|+$500
|Metallic Paint
|+$1,200
|Dark Finish for LED Headlamps
|+$300
|20" Machine Polished Urano Wheels
|+$1,800
|20" All Season Tires
|+$60
|GT Sport Package
|+$2,990
|Adaptive Full LED Headlamps
|+$1,450
|Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script
|+$500
|20" Black Teseo Wheels
|+$2,200
|Metallescent Paint
|+$1,200
|Gloss Yellow Painted Brake Calipers w/Black Maserati Script
|+$500
|20" Gloss Black Urano Wheels
|yes
|Mica Paint
|+$1,200
|20" Silver Teseo Wheels
|+$2,200
|Tri-Coat Paint (Blue Nobile)
|+$2,700
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,990 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|4.5 in.
|Height
|57.5 in.
|Length
|195.7 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|83.8 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|76.6 in.
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|Wheel base
|118.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|275/40R19 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Related 2022 Maserati Ghibli info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used BMW 8 Series 2019 For Sale
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2013
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2019
- Used Toyota Yaris 2016
- Used BMW 1 Series 2010
- Used Porsche 718 Boxster 1999
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt 2009 For Sale
- Used BMW 3 Series 2000
- Used Toyota FJ Cruiser 2011
- Used Jaguar XF 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Ford Mustang
- Kia Niro 2021
- 2021 Aviator
- Acura MDX 2022
- 2021 Colorado
- 2022 Audi A5
- Jeep Wrangler 2021
- 2021 Volkswagen Jetta
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2022
- Cadillac XT4 2021
Other models to consider
- 2022 Volvo XC90
- 2022 XC60
- 2021 XC60
- 2022 Volvo S60
- 2021 XC40
- 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge
- 2022 Volvo S90
- 2021 Volvo XC90
- Volvo XC60 2021
- 2022 V60
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2022 Edge
- GMC Yukon 2022
- Ford Escape 2022
- Jeep Grand Wagoneer 2022
- 2022 Subaru Outback
- 2022 Jeep Compass
- 2022 Range Rover
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2022 Cayenne