2021 Maserati Ghibli S Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Ghibli
Overview
Starting MSRP
$79,390
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/527.5 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower424 hp @ 5750 rpm
Torque428 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Packages
Nerissimo Package +$1,100
GT Sport Nerissimo Package +$4,090
Climate Package +$700
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
280 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System +$1,100
Heated Sabbia Leather/Black Piano Insert Steering Wheel +$500
Aluminum Column-Mounted Paddle Shifters +$550
Heated Black Leather/Black Piano Insert Steering Wheel +$500
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Trident Logo Stitched on Front/Rear Headrests +$400
Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery +$2,800
INOX Sport Pedals +$200
Heated Black Leather/Wood Steering Wheel +$500
Wireless Charger +$250
Heated Sabbia Leather/Wood Steering Wheel +$500
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room37.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Adaptive Full LED Headlamps +$1,100
3-Season Performance Tires +$420
Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script +$500
GT Sport Package +$2,990
Metallescent Paint +$1,200
Tri-Coat Paint (Blue Nobile) +$2,700
20" Silver Forged GTS Wheels +$3,100
Tri-Coat Paint (Bianco Alpi) +$2,700
Gloss Blue Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script +$500
20" Gloss Black Urano Wheels +$1,800
Hands-Free Power Trunk +$600
Mica Paint +$1,200
19" Silver Proteo Wheels +$400
21" Gloss Black Forged Titano Wheels +$3,600
20" Black Teseo Wheels +$2,200
20" Silver Teseo Wheels +$2,200
Gloss Black Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script +$500
20" All Season Tiresyes
20" Anthracite Forged GTS Wheels +$3,100
Metallic Paint +$1,200
20" Machine Polished Urano Wheels +$1,800
Dark Finish for LED Headlamps +$300
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4078 lbs.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height57.5 in.
Length195.7 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.8 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.5 in.
Wheel base118.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grigio Maratea Metallescent Metallic
  • Nero
  • Grigio Metallic
  • Blu Passione Mica Metallic
  • Bianco
  • Bianco Alpi Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Blu Nobile Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Rosso Folgore Mica
  • Blu Emozione Mica Metallic
  • Nero Ribelle Mica Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Blu, premium leather
  • Nero w/Cuoio Stitching, premium leather
  • Marrone, premium leather
  • Rosso w/Nero Stitching, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Nero w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather
  • Rosso, premium leather
  • Nero w/Grigio Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
275/40R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
