2021 Maserati Ghibli Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Ghibli
Overview
Starting MSRP
$81,890
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/527.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Climate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Pieno Fiore Natural Leather Upholsteryyes
Heated Sabbia Leather/Black Piano Insert Steering Wheelyes
INOX Sport Pedalsyes
Alcantara Headliner and Pillarsyes
Heated Black Leather/Black Piano Insert Steering Wheelyes
Heated Sabbia Leather/Wood Steering Wheelyes
Power Adjustable Foot Pedalsyes
Black Leather Steering Wheelyes
Trident Logo Stitched on Front/Rear Headrestsyes
Aluminum Column-Mounted Paddle Shiftersyes
Rear Armrest w/Illuminated Storageyes
Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholsteryyes
Bowers & Wilkins Ultra Premium Audio Systemyes
Zegna Pelletessuta Leather Upholsteryyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leather/silkyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room37.7 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Tri-Coat Paint (Bianco Alpi)yes
Metallic Paintyes
21" Silver Forged Titano Wheelsyes
Gloss Blue Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Scriptyes
20" Silver Teseo Wheelsyes
Polished Silver Brake Calipers w/Red Maserati Scriptyes
Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Scriptyes
Metallescent Paintyes
20" Silver Forged GTS Wheelsyes
Mica Paintyes
Gloss Silver Painted Brake Calipers w/Black Maserati Scriptyes
20" Machine Polished Urano Wheelsyes
3-Season Performance Tiresyes
19" Silver Proteo Wheelsyes
Tri-Coat Paint (Blue Nobile)yes
20" Anthracite Forged GTS Wheelsyes
20" All Season Tiresyes
Dimensions
Length195.7 in.
Curb weight4078 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height57.5 in.
Wheel base118.0 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grigio Maratea Metallescent Metallic
  • Nero
  • Grigio Metallic
  • Blu Passione Mica Metallic
  • Bianco
  • Bianco Alpi Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Blu Nobile Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Rosso Folgore Mica
  • Blu Emozione Mica Metallic
  • Nero Ribelle Mica Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Nero/Grigio Zegna PELLETESSUTA, premium leather
  • Marrone Zegna PELLETESSUTA, premium leather
  • Cuoio/Nero Zegna PELLETESSUTA, premium leather
  • Nero/Grigio Zegna Silk, premium leather/silk
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Blu, premium leather
  • Nero w/Cuoio Stitching, premium leather
  • Marrone, premium leather
  • Rosso w/Nero Stitching, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Nero w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather
  • Rosso, premium leather
  • Nero w/Grigio Stitching, premium leather
  • Rosso/Grigio Zegna Silk, premium leather/silk
  • Cuoio/Grigio Zegna Silk, premium leather/silk
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
275/40R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
