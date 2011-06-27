  1. Home
2020 Maserati Ghibli S GranSport Specs & Features

More about the 2020 Ghibli
Overview
Starting MSRP
$87,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/506.4 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower424 hp @ 5750 rpm
Torque428 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Packages
Nerissimo Package +$1,100
Full Carbon Fiber Kit +$3,000
Climate Package +$550
Nerissimo Carbon Package +$3,400
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Power Adjustable Foot Pedals +$400
Pieno Fiore Natural Leather Upholstery +$4,400
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Rear Armrest w/Illuminated Storage +$140
Alcantara Headliner and Pillars +$900
Trident Logo Stitched on Front/Rear Headrests +$300
Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery +$2,700
Bowers & Wilkins Ultra Premium Audio System +$2,000
Interior Carbon Fiber Package +$1,100
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room37.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Metallic Paint +$1,000
Dark Finish for LED Headlampsyes
21" Gloss Black Forged Titano Wheels +$2,350
Mica Paint +$1,000
20" Silver Teseo Wheels +$400
20" Black Teseo Wheels +$300
21" Silver Forged Titano Wheels +$2,350
Rear Laminated Glass +$300
20" Gloss Black Urano Wheels +$300
Tri-Coat Paint (Blue Nobile) +$2,700
Metallescent Paint +$1,000
Hands-Free Power Trunk +$500
Tri-Coat Paint (Bianco Alpi) +$2,700
Gloss Blue Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script +$300
3-Season Performance Tires +$420
Gloss Black Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script +$300
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3990 lbs.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height57.5 in.
Length195.7 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.8 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.6 in.
Wheel base118.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bianco Alpi Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Bianco
  • Rosso Folgore Mica
  • Blu Nobile Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Grigio Maratea Metallescent Metallic
  • Blu Emozione Mica Metallic
  • Nero
  • Nero Ribelle Mica Metallic
  • Blu Passione Mica Metallic
  • Grigio Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Rosso w/Nero Stitching, premium leather
  • Blu, premium leather
  • Marrone, premium leather
  • Nero w/Cuoio Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero w/Grigio Stitching, premium leather
  • Rosso, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Nero w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/35R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
