2019 Maserati Ghibli Deals, Incentives & Rebates
S GranLussoS GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Financing(4 available)
- Special APR - Expires 09/01/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Maserati Capital USA.
0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 72 months at $13.89 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 84 months at $11.9 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 36 08/04/2020 09/01/2020 0% 60 08/04/2020 09/01/2020 0% 72 08/04/2020 09/01/2020 0% 84 08/04/2020 09/01/2020
