  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati Ghibli
  4. Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli
  5. Specs & Features

Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli GranLusso Specs & Features

More about the 2018 Ghibli
More about the 2018 Ghibli
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$79,050
See Ghibli Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/506.4 mi.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower345 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Wood/Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheelyes
Power Adjustable Foot Pedals +$400
Shift Paddles +$550
Heated Wood/Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel (Sabbia) +$300
INOX Sport Pedals +$200
Headrest Trident Stitchingyes
Bowers & Wilkins Sound System +$1,000
Smoking Kit +$85
WI-FI Vehicle Hot Spot +$750
Alcantara Headliner and Pillars +$1,500
Zegna Silk Edition Interioryes
Leather Steering Wheelyes
Rear Armrest w/Illuminated Storage +$100
Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel (Sabbia)yes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room37.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
20" All Season Tires +$420
Heated Rear Bench Seat +$625
21" Titano Forged Alloy Wheels w/Dark Matt Finish +$4,300
Rear Laminated Glass +$400
Silver Painted Brake Calipersyes
Red Painted Brake Calipersyes
Mica Paint +$925
Blue Painted Brake Calipersyes
19" Sport Proteo Machined Polished Alloy Wheels +$400
Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles +$100
Pearlescent Paint (Bianco Alpi) +$2,700
Metallescent Paint +$925
20" Urano Silver Painted Alloy Wheels +$1,650
No Badge Versionyes
Metallic Paint +$925
Soft Close Doors +$770
Pearlescent Paint (Rosso Energia) +$2,700
20" Urano Machined Polished Alloy Wheels +$1,950
19" Apollo Machined Polished Alloy Wheels +$400
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3990 lbs.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height57.5 in.
Length195.7 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.8 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.6 in.
Wheel base118.0 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grigio Maratea Metallescent
  • Blu Passione Mica
  • Nero Ribelle Mica
  • Rosso Folgore Mica
  • Blu Emozione Mica
  • Grigio Metallic
  • Grigio Metallo Metallic
  • Bronzo Sienna Metallescent
  • Bianco
  • Nero
  • Bianco Alpi Pearlescent
  • Champagne Metallescent
  • Rosso Energia Pearlescent
Interior Colors
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Nero w/Cuoio Stitching, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Blu, premium leather
  • Nero w/Grigio Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Marrone, premium leather
  • Rosso, premium leather
  • Nero w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather
  • Rosso w/Nero Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
275/40R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Inventory
See Ghibli Inventory

Related Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli GranLusso info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research similar vehicles

Other models