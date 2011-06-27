Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$77,200
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|19
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/24 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|337.6/506.4 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|404 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Torque
|406 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Packages
|Sport Carbon Package
|+$5,800
|Premium Package
|+$1,200
|Sport Package Light
|+$1,500
|Sport Package
|+$2,350
|Sport Carbon Package Light
|+$4,950
|Luxury Package
|+$1,650
|In-Car Entertainment
|280 watts stereo output
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Shift Paddles
|+$550
|Full Premium Leather
|+$2,300
|Full Premium Leather w/Seats in Drilled Leather
|+$2,300
|Power Rear Sunblind
|+$700
|Sport Steering Wheel
|+$250
|Sport Steering Wheel-Carbon Insert
|+$1,000
|Sport Steering Wheel-Heated
|+$330
|Carbon Shift Paddles
|+$1,000
|Heated Leather/Wood Steering Wheel
|+$500
|Heated Wood/Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel (Sabbia)
|+$750
|Front Seats Ventilation
|+$900
|Bowers & Wilkins Sound System
|+$5,200
|Smoking Kit
|+$85
|WI-FI Vehicle Hot Spot
|+$750
|Carbon Kit
|+$3,000
|Alcantara Headliner and Pillars
|+$1,500
|Wood/Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel
|+$450
|Wood/Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel (Sabbia)
|+$700
|Power Adjustable Foot Pedals
|+$400
|Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
|+$2,000
|Carbon Door Sills
|+$600
|INOX Sport Pedals
|+$200
|Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel (Sabbia)
|+$250
|Zegna Luxury Package
|+$3,650
|Headrest Trident Stitching
|+$450
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|Front leg room
|37.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Heated Rear Bench Seat
|+$625
|21" Titano Forged Alloy Wheels w/Dark Matt Finish
|+$4,300
|Silver Polished Brake Calipers
|+$3,200
|Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles
|+$100
|Mica Paint
|+$925
|Rear Laminated Glass
|+$400
|Metalescent Paint
|+$925
|Pearlescent Paint (Rosso Energia)
|+$2,200
|20" Urano Machined Polished Alloy Wheels
|+$1,950
|20" Urano Silver Painted Alloy Wheels
|+$1,650
|Metallic Paint
|yes
|Silver Painted Brake Calipers
|+$800
|Blue Painted Brake Calipers
|+$800
|Red Painted Brake Calipers
|+$800
|Black Painted Brake Calipers
|+$800
|19" Apollo Machined Polished Alloy Wheels
|+$400
|High Pressure Headlamp Washers
|+$200
|Power Trunk Closer w/Contactless Opening/Closing
|+$700
|Pearlescent Paint (Bianco Alpi)
|+$2,200
|19" Sport Proteo Machined Polished Alloy Wheels
|+$400
|20" All Season Tires
|+$470
|20" GTS Forged Wheels w/Anthracite Finish
|+$3,800
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3990 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|4.5 in.
|Height
|57.5 in.
|Length
|195.7 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|82.7 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|76.6 in.
|Wheel base
|118.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|275/40R19 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
