Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 Specs & Features

More about the 2015 Ghibli
Overview
Starting MSRP
$77,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/527.5 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower404 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque406 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Sport Package 20 w/Urano Wheels in Machine Polish Finish +$2,850
Luxury Package Plus +$4,300
Sport Package 19 w/Proteo Wheels +$1,250
Luxury Package +$3,400
Cold Weather Package +$850
Premium Package +$1,250
Sport Package 19 w/Apollo Wheels +$2,050
Sport Package 21 w/Titano Wheels +$5,250
In-Car Entertainment
280 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
DVD playeryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
element antennayes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Shift Paddles +$550
Heated Leather/Wood Steering Wheel +$1,000
Heated Wood/Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel (Sabbia) +$1,000
Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel (Sabbia) +$500
WI-FI Vehicle Hot Spot w/SIM Card +$750
Bowers & Wilkins Sound System +$5,200
Extended Leather +$950
Smoking Kit +$85
Power Rear Sunblind +$700
Premium Sound System +$1,500
Wood/Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel +$950
Wood/Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel (Sabbia) +$950
Carbon/Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel (Nero) +$1,400
Alcantara Headliner and Pillars +$1,500
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room37.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Heated Rear Seats +$625
Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles +$100
Metallic Paint +$925
Metalescent Paint +$925
Mica Paint +$925
Pearlescent Paint +$2,200
19" Sport Proteo Machined Polished Alloy Wheels +$400
Silver Painted Brake Calipers +$800
Rear Laminated Glass +$400
21" Titano Forged Alloy Wheels w/Dark Matt Finish +$4,300
20" Urano Machined Polished Alloy Wheels +$1,950
20" Urano Silver Painted Alloy Wheels +$1,650
19" Apollo Machined Polished Alloy Wheels +$400
Black Painted Brake Calipers +$800
Red Painted Brake Calipers +$800
Blue Painted Brake Calipers +$800
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4124 lbs.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height57.5 in.
Length195.7 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors82.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.8 in.
Wheel base118.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bronzo Sienna Metalescent
  • Blu Emozione Mica
  • Nero Ribelle Mica
  • Grigio Metallic
  • Grigio Maratea Metalescent
  • Bianco
  • Grigio Metallo Metallic
  • Nero
  • Champagne Metalescent
  • Rosso Folgore Mica
  • Blu Passione Mica
  • Rosso Energia Pearlescent
  • Bianco Alpi Pearlescent
Interior Colors
  • Nero w/Grigio Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero w/Cuoio Stitching, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Rosso, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Blu, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Marrone, premium leather
  • Nero w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
R19 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
