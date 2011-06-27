  1. Home
Used 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 Specs & Features

More about the 2014 Ghibli
Overview
Starting MSRP
$75,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/527.5 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower404 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque406 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Luxury Package w/Ventilated Front Seats +$4,220
Sport Package +$1,390
Luxury Package +$2,990
Premium Package +$1,780
Cold Weather Package +$2,270
In-Car Entertainment
280 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
element antennayes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cargo netyes
cruise controlyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
remote trunk releaseyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Sound System +$1,440
Power Rear Sunblind +$670
Smoking Kit +$80
Bowers & Wilkins Sound System +$5,100
WI-FI Vehicle Hot Spot w/SIM Card +$720
Laminated Sun/Noise Absorbing Glazing +$1,220
Carbon/Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel (Nero) +$1,330
Alcantara Headliner and Pillars +$1,440
Wood/Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel +$890
Wood/Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel (Sabbia) +$890
Extended Leather +$1,150
Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel (Sabbia) +$450
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Red Painted Brake Calipers +$750
Blue Painted Brake Calipers +$750
21" Titano Forged Alloy Wheels w/Dark Matt Finish +$5,660
Polished Brake Calipers +$3,300
Silver Painted Brake Calipers +$750
20" Urano Machined Polished Alloy Wheels +$3,100
20" Urano Silver Painted Alloy Wheels +$3,100
19" Elegant Poseidone Machined Polished Alloy Wheels +$1,550
19" Sport Proteo Machined Polished Alloy Wheels +$1,550
Pearlescent Paint +$2,100
Metallic Paint +$890
Metalescent Paint +$890
Mica Paint +$890
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4124 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Front track64.4 in.
Height57.5 in.
Length195.7 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors82.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.8 in.
Rear track65.1 in.
Wheel base118.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rosso Folgore Mica
  • Bianco Alpi Pearlescent
  • Blu Emozione Mica
  • Blu Passione Mica
  • Rosso Energia Pearlescent
  • Bianco Champagne Metalescent
  • Nero Ribelle Mica
  • Bronzo Sienna Metalescent
  • Nero
  • Grigio Metallic
  • Grigio Maratea Metalescent
  • Bianco
  • Grigio Metallo Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Cuoio, leather
  • Nero, leather
  • Rosso Trofeo, premium leather
  • Sabbia, leather
  • Marrone, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Blu Corse, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
275/45R18 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
double wishbone front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
