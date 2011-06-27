2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$169,000
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|125 mpge
|Total Seating
|5
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Battery & Range
|Battery capacity
|118.0 kwh
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|125 mpge
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|520 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|13.0 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|27.0
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|126/125 mpge
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|933 hp
|Torque
|1,025 lb-ft
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|bucket front seats
|yes
|premium leather/alcantara
|yes
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|Front leg room
|45.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.5 in.
|Exterior Options
|21" Aero Blade Wheels
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|32.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5,203 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|130.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.9 in.
|Height
|55.5 in.
|Length
|195.9 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|86.5 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|76.3 in.
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|Wheel base
|116.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|245/45R Y tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
