2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Air
Overview
Starting MSRP
$169,000
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe125 mpge
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Battery & Range
Battery capacity118.0 kwh
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe125 mpge
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.520 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.13.0 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.27.0
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)126/125 mpge
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower933 hp
Torque1,025 lb-ft
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
In-Car Entertainment
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
premium leather/alcantarayes
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room45.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Exterior Options
21" Aero Blade Wheelsyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,203 lbs.
EPA interior volume130.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height55.5 in.
Length195.9 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors86.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.3 in.
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Wheel base116.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Zenith Red
  • Eureka Gold
  • Stellar White
  • Infinite Black
Interior Colors
  • Santa Monica in Graphite and Ceramic, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 in. wheelsyes
245/45R Y tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
