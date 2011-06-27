Used 2009 Lotus Exige Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,690
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2222
Total Seating22
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual
Rear limited slip differentialnoyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)212.0/275.6 mi.212.0/275.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.10.6 gal.
Combined MPG2222
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm174 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 8000 rpm257 hp @ 8000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.32.8 ft.
Valves1616
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
180-watt audio outputyesno
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
4 total speakersyesno
USB with external media controlnoyes
2 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyesyes
alloy trim on dashyesno
alloy trim on doorsyesno
alloy trim on shift knobyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
alloy trim on center consoleyesno
front cupholdersnoyes
carbon trim on dashnoyes
alloy and leather trim on center consolenoyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsnoyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyes
sport front seatsyesyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
clothyesno
leather/clothnoyes
Measurements
Front track57.4 in.57.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.0 cu.ft.4.0 cu.ft.
Length149.5 in.149.5 in.
Curb weight2077 lbs.2020 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.0 cu.ft.4.0 cu.ft.
Height45.6 in.45.6 in.
Wheel base90.5 in.90.5 in.
Width68.0 in.68.0 in.
Rear track59.3 in.59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ardent Red
  • British Racing Green
  • Phantom Black
  • Liquid Blue
  • Aspen White
  • Chrome Orange
  • Graphite Gray
  • Laser Blue
  • Storm Titanium
  • Canyon Red
  • Solar Yellow
  • Ice White
  • Burnt Orange
  • Arctic Silver
  • Starlight Black
  • Persian Blue
  • Isotope Green
  • Candy Red
  • Storm Titanium
  • Ardent Red
  • Canyon Red
  • British Racing Green
  • Solar Yellow
  • Ice White
  • Phantom Black
  • Burnt Orange
  • Arctic Silver
  • Starlight Black
  • Liquid Blue
  • Aspen White
  • Persian Blue
  • Chrome Orange
  • Isotope Green
  • Graphite Gray
  • Candy Red
  • Laser Blue
Interior Colors
  • Biscuit, leather
  • Red , leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Black, leather/cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather/cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
225/45R17 90W tiresyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesno
Performance tiresyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Adjustable stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.8 yr./ unlimited mi.
