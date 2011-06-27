  1. Home
Used 2013 Lotus Evora 2+2 Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Evora
Overview
Starting MSRP
$68,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$68,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$68,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$68,300
Torque258 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower276 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle33.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$68,300
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$68,300
Sport Packyes
Premium Pack SuedeTexyes
Premium Packyes
Tech Packyes
Premium Pack Sportyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$68,300
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$68,300
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$68,300
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$68,300
Heated Seatsyes
SuedeTex Trim Packyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$68,300
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$68,300
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leatheryes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$68,300
Satin Gunmetal Design Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Stealth Grey Classic Cast Alloy Wheelsyes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
Gloss Black Design Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Gloss Anthracite Sport Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Silver Sport Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
StarShieldyes
Diamond Cut Design Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$68,300
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.7 cu.ft.
Length171.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height48.4 in.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$68,300
Exterior Colors
  • Premium Autumn Bronze
  • Premium Velvet Red
  • Premium Amethyst Grey
  • Premium Frost Blue
  • Nightfall Blue Metallic
  • Motorsport Black
  • Motorsport Green
  • Ardent Red
  • Racing Green Metallic
  • Sienna Brown Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • Premium Aspen White
  • Premium Laser Blue
  • Solar Yellow
  • Starlight Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Venom Red, leather
  • Imperial Blue, leather
  • Ebony Black w/Slate Suedetex, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony Black w/Red Piping, leather
  • Ivory White, leather
  • Ash Grey, leather
  • Cocoa Brown, leather
  • Cognac Brown, leather
  • Venom Red w/Black Piping, leather
  • Cocoa Brown w/Black Piping, leather
  • Imperial Blue w/Black Piping, leather
  • Ebony Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$68,300
255/35R 96 tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$68,300
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$68,300
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
