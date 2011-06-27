Used 2013 Lotus Evora 2+2 Features & Specs
|Overview
See Evora Inventory
Starting MSRP
$68,300
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$68,300
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$68,300
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|286.2/413.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$68,300
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.3 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$68,300
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$68,300
|Sport Pack
|yes
|Premium Pack SuedeTex
|yes
|Premium Pack
|yes
|Tech Pack
|yes
|Premium Pack Sport
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$68,300
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Alpine premium brand stereo system
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$68,300
|Air conditioning
|yes
|alloy trim on dash
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|alloy trim on center console
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$68,300
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$68,300
|Heated Seats
|yes
|SuedeTex Trim Pack
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$68,300
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$68,300
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|leather
|yes
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$68,300
|Satin Gunmetal Design Forged Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Stealth Grey Classic Cast Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Power Folding Mirrors
|yes
|Gloss Black Design Forged Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Gloss Anthracite Sport Forged Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Silver Sport Forged Alloy Wheels
|yes
|StarShield
|yes
|Diamond Cut Design Forged Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$68,300
|Front track
|61.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|5.7 cu.ft.
|Length
|171.3 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|5.7 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.5 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.33 cd.
|Height
|48.4 in.
|Wheel base
|101.4 in.
|Rear track
|62.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$68,300
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$68,300
|255/35R 96 tires
|yes
|19 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Evora
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$68,300
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$68,300
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2013 Lotus Evora 2+2 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic