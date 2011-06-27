  1. Home
2021 Lotus Evora GT 2+2 Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Evora GT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$96,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.5/377.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower416 hp @ 7000 rpm
Torque317 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Packages
Carbon Pack +$10,000
In-Car Entertainment
4 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather and simulated suede steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Bespoke Double Stitching +$1,000
Full Leather Steering Wheel +$450
Evora GT Seat w/Red Stripesyes
Subwoofer & Amplifier +$500
Full Alcantara Steering Wheel +$450
Bespoke Interior Color Pack +$750
Solid Red Interior Color Packyes
Exterior Body Color Interior Color Pack +$750
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
leather/sueded microfiberyes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
High Power Silver Forged Wheelsyes
Lotus Guardyes
Lotus Guard Deleteyes
Titanium Exhaust +$8,000
Black Brake Calipers +$450
Diamond Cut Gloss Black Forged Wheels +$3,250
Yellow Brake Calipers +$450
Bespoke Painted MIrror Caps +$350
Painted Mirror Capsyes
Exterior Accent Stripes Color Change +$350
Body Color Lower Side Sills +$1,100
Painted Roof & Body Color Front Access Panelyes
Bespoke Lower Side Sills +$1,100
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3199 lbs.
EPA interior volume54.0 cu.ft.
Height48.2 in.
Length173.0 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors77.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Grey
  • Phantom Black
  • Battleship Grey
  • Empire Green
  • Verde Ithica
  • Evorio Ivory
  • Liquid Yellow
  • Copper Fire Red
  • Burnt Orange
  • Aubergine Purple
  • Formula Red
  • Monaco White
  • Old English White
  • Essex Blue
  • Sky Blue
  • Metallic Racing Green
  • Military Grey
  • Exige Orange
  • Airforce Blue
  • Vivid Green
  • Fire Red
  • Daytona Blue
  • Evora Silver
  • Motorsport Black
  • Nightfall Blue
  • Metallic Yellow
  • Olive Green
  • Pearl White
  • 3-Eleven Red
  • Cyan Blue
Interior Colors
  • Bespoke Tan, leather/alcantara
  • Black, leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
295/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
