2021 Lotus Evora GT Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$96,950
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|20
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/26 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|246.5/377.0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|416 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Torque
|317 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Carbon Pack
|+$10,000
|In-Car Entertainment
|4 total speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|leather and simulated suede steering wheel
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Bespoke Double Stitching
|+$1,000
|Full Leather Steering Wheel
|+$450
|Evora GT Seat w/Red Stripes
|yes
|Subwoofer & Amplifier
|+$500
|Full Alcantara Steering Wheel
|+$450
|Bespoke Interior Color Pack
|+$750
|Solid Red Interior Color Pack
|yes
|Exterior Body Color Interior Color Pack
|+$750
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Exterior Options
|High Power Silver Forged Wheels
|yes
|Lotus Guard
|yes
|Lotus Guard Delete
|yes
|Titanium Exhaust
|+$8,000
|Black Brake Calipers
|+$450
|Diamond Cut Gloss Black Forged Wheels
|+$3,250
|Yellow Brake Calipers
|+$450
|Bespoke Painted MIrror Caps
|+$350
|Painted Mirror Caps
|yes
|Exterior Accent Stripes Color Change
|+$350
|Body Color Lower Side Sills
|+$1,100
|Painted Roof & Body Color Front Access Panel
|yes
|Bespoke Lower Side Sills
|+$1,100
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|6.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3199 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|54.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|48.2 in.
|Length
|173.0 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|77.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|295/30R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|8 yr./ unlimited mi.
