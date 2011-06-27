  1. Home
Used 2004 Lotus Esprit V8 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$93,225
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)259.0/388.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on doorsyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.
Length172 in.
Curb weight3043 lbs.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height45.3 in.
Wheel base95.3 in.
Width73.5 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nightfall Blue Metallic
  • Chrome Orange Metallic
  • Inferno Metallic
  • Ardent Red
  • Mono Black
  • Starlight Black Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 10 in. wheelsyes
285/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
