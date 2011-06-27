Used 2002 Lotus Esprit V8 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$89,825
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$89,825
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$89,825
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|259.0/388.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$89,825
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|350 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$89,825
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$89,825
|Alpine premium brand stereo system
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$89,825
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|leather trim on dash
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$89,825
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$89,825
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$89,825
|bucket front seats
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$89,825
|Front track
|60.2 in.
|Length
|172 in.
|Curb weight
|3043 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|4.1 in.
|Height
|45.3 in.
|Wheel base
|95.3 in.
|Width
|73.5 in.
|Rear track
|60.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$89,825
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$89,825
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|18 x 10 in. wheels
|yes
|285/35R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$89,825
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$89,825
|Basic
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|8 yr./ unlimited mi.
