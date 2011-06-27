  1. Home
  2. Lotus
  3. Lotus Elise
  4. Used 2009 Lotus Elise
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Lotus Elise SC Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Elise
Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,990
See Elise Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$54,990
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$54,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)212.0/275.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$54,990
Torque156 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower218 hp @ 8000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$54,990
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$54,990
180-watt audio outputyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$54,990
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$54,990
remote keyless power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$54,990
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,990
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$54,990
Front track57.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.0 cu.ft.
Length149.0 in.
Curb weight2006 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.0 cu.ft.
Height44.0 in.
Wheel base90.5 in.
Width67.7 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$54,990
Exterior Colors
  • Chrome Orange
  • Aspen White
  • Laser Blue
  • Phantom Black
  • Graphite Gray
  • Canyon Red
  • Starlight Black
  • Solar Yellow
  • Arctic Silver
  • Storm Titanium
  • Isotope Green
  • Candy Red
  • Ice White
  • Burnt Orange
  • British Racing Green
  • Ardent Red
  • Liquid Blue
  • Persian Blue
Interior Colors
  • Red, leather
  • Biscuit, leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$54,990
225/45R W tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$54,990
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$54,990
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Elise Inventory

Related Used 2009 Lotus Elise SC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles