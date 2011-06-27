Used 2008 Lotus Elise SC Features & Specs

  1. Home
2008 Lotus Elise SC Features & Specs

Overview
$54,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$54,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$54,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)212.0/275.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$54,500
Torque156 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower218 hp @ 8000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$54,500
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
$54,500
180-watt audio outputyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$54,500
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
Power Feature
$54,500
remote keyless power door locksyes
Instrumentation
$54,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$54,500
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Measurements
$54,500
Front track57.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.0 cu.ft.
Length149.0 in.
Curb weight2006 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.0 cu.ft.
Height44.0 in.
Wheel base90.5 in.
Width67.7 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
$54,500
Exterior Colors
  • Solar Yellow
  • Starlight Black
  • Canyon Red
  • Graphite Gray
  • Laser Blue
  • Aspen White
  • Ice White
  • Candy Red
  • Chrome Orange
  • Storm Titanium
  • Moonstone Silver
  • Arctic Silver
  • Prism Green
  • Ardent Red
  • Burnt Orange
  • Persian Blue
  • Liquid Blue
  • British Racing Green
  • Isotope Green
  • Phantom Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Red, leather
  • Biscuit, leather
Tires & Wheels
$54,500
225/45R W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$54,500
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$54,500
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
