  1. Home
  2. Lotus
  3. Lotus Elise
  4. Used 2008 Lotus Elise
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Lotus Elise California Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Elise
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,770
See Elise Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,770
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,770
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)222.6/286.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,770
Torque133 lb-ft @ 6800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 7800 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,770
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,770
180-watt audio outputyes
USB with external media controlyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,770
leather trim on center consoleyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,770
remote keyless power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,770
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,770
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
sport front seatsyes
leatheryes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,770
Maximum cargo capacity4.0 cu.ft.
Length149.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.0 cu.ft.
Height44.0 in.
Wheel base90.5 in.
Width67.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,770
Exterior Colors
  • Ardent Red
  • Saffron Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Magnolia, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,770
225/45R W tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,770
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,770
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Elise Inventory

Related Used 2008 Lotus Elise California Edition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles