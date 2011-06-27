Used 2008 Lotus Elise Consumer Reviews

Look, if you want the best handling car on Earth today, buy it. If you want the best fun on road buy it, if you want a family car skip it. If you do not want driving enjoyment skip it. After owning 30 cars, trucks, sport cars, the Lotus is the best sport car ever build. Consider performance, price, economy, driving. I'm 6'2" 184 lbs and has no problem to get in and out. Most Ferraries the same. I also have the F 430. The Lotus I can drive every day, but not the F 430.

csrvices , 06/23/2008

If you do not fit in the same common human mold like most folks do, then you may want a different kind of car... consider a Lotus Elise if you want to be truly in touch with the road while plying the power and handling of your vehicle to it. The Lotus Elise built like no other vehicle I know of for the consumer market. Lotus has taken years of specialized racing builds turning their experience into a well built, well tuned, well heeled and well, a good-looking automobile that can turn heads and flat dust the next Guy. It is a race car built for the street, Lotus has produced a competent vehicle, a workhorse that wants to run hard as a different kind of daily driver.