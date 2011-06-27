  1. Home
  2. Lotus
  3. Lotus Elise
  4. Used 2005 Lotus Elise
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Lotus Elise Base Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Elise
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,990
See Elise Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,990
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)212.0/265.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,990
Torque138 lb-ft @ 6800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 7800 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,990
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,990
mast antennayes
Blaupunkt premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,990
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,990
remote keyless power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,990
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,990
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,990
Front track57.3 in.
Length149 in.
Curb weight1975 lbs.
Height43.9 in.
Wheel base90.5 in.
Width67.7 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,990
Exterior Colors
  • Krypton Green
  • Chrome Orange
  • Graphite Gray
  • Starlight Black
  • Storm Titanium
  • Racing Green
  • Magnetic Blue
  • Nightfall Blue
  • Aztec Bronze
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl
  • Arctic Silver
  • Aubergine Purple
  • Ardent Red
  • Saffron Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Biscuit
  • Blue
  • Black
  • Red
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,990
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
225/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,990
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,990
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Elise Inventory

Related Used 2005 Lotus Elise Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles