Release Date: Summer 2022
Estimated Price: TBD
What to expect
  • All-new electric SUV
  • All-wheel drive and a combined output of 600 horsepower
  • Lotus puts maximum range at more than 350 miles
  • Kicks off the first Eletre generation
  • 2023

