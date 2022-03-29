Lotus is famous for one thing: lightweight sports cars that are excellent to drive. The new 2023 Lotus Eletre, however, isn't that. Some might argue it's the opposite of what the iconic British marque used to stand for, but the days of the Elise, Exige and Evora are gone. Instead, the Eletre is an all-new electric SUV that the company hopes will become a major building block as it works its way toward a fully electric future.
2023 Lotus Eletre
Release Date: Summer 2022
Estimated Price: TBD
What to expect
- All-new electric SUV
- All-wheel drive and a combined output of 600 horsepower
- Lotus puts maximum range at more than 350 miles
- Kicks off the first Eletre generation
- 2023
