Used 2010 Lincoln Town Car Consumer Reviews
Great Road Car
Yes, yes, yes . It's an out of date design, it's an out of date platform, drive train, etc, etc . But for those of us who travel a lot, it's very comfortable, reasonable fuel efficient on the highway for the size (24 mpg), very safe, and I have found it to be as reliable as anything else I've owned (Benz, Volvo, Cadillac). I wouldn't pay the price for a new one, but I can buy one of these behemoths as a program car with a few miles on it for a reasonable price, still under warranty, put 100k miles on it in two years, then turn it and not lose too much money. Edmunds rates it a "6". Owners of the car rate it a "10". 'nuff said.
The Last Great American Luxery Car
I read about the end of production being set 4 8/2011 & I started seaching 4 a low mileage 2010, can't afford new 1. After 3 months I found a clean Continental Edition w/13K & got the dealer down 2 4k below kbb. I took a 300 mile highway trip today after 3 weeks of local travel & I can't believe that this car is being discontinued. I had a Park Avenue years ago and this TC is superior when it comes to ride comfort & neutralizing road noise, seating is lg & plush. The power is adequate 4 this type of vehicle & I got 27 mpg (all flat terain). My first 3 weeks of local travel was only 19. I paid $800 less 4 this slightly used TC than I paid 4 a new fully loaded Accord that I now hate 2 drive.
Awesome Town Car!
This is my 16th Lincoln Town Car since 1986 and it is the best Town Car I have owned to date. The elegance, style, comfort, handling and amenities are awesome as usual. The 2010 Town Car is still the best American rear- wheel drive sedan on the market today.
Last great American Car!
This car will outlast ANY car on the road. 26 mpg on the highway for a V8...Safe, comfortable, and bullet proof driving.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love Hate Relationship
I got this car for 2 reasons- Status and Space. Now I can find many more reasons then that why i should get rid of this car. It handles like a tank, has no technology, has a pathetic engine, feels like your driving over grenades when you go over a bump, over priced for what you get- I could go on all day. Its simple to fix to. Get rid of the body on frame construction and remove the solid rear axle. Then it's the perfect car!
Sponsored cars related to the Town Car
Related Used 2010 Lincoln Town Car info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator