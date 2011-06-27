Used 2009 Lincoln Town Car Consumer Reviews
Awesome 2009 Lincoln Town Car
My new Dark Cherry 2009 Lincoln Town Car is an awesome car. The ride, handling, comfort, luxury appointments and roominess are all as great as I expected. And the quality and fit and finish of this car are equal to and better than Cadillac, Lexus, BMW, Mercedes, Infiniti and Acura. I also had nitrogen put in the tires and am getting 20 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway with this elegant and stately cruiser. I am very happy with my 2009 Town Car and highly recommend it to everyone. It is definitely not an "old man's car" as I have often heard others say.
Great value for the money
Anyone that knows anything about cars will agree there is no safer car on the road. I love the spacious interior and quality. This car rides smooth. I think the editor here is off base. If you are in the market for a sports car don't buy this car, however if you want comfort and ride and quality, this is the car for you. I have owned and driven numerous luxury cars, and this one for the money is the best, Thank you Linclon!
Finest car on the road
I bought this beautiful, safe and luxurious vehicle because we had owned a previous Lincoln. Because my husband is handicapped I immediately had U Haul install the strong underbody lift for his motorized wheelchair. We traveled in comfort to MN and Utah but his condition deteriorated and he can no longer use the wheelchair, therefore I hope it will be a solution to someone else who has a patient in need of this superior ride for their loved one.
SAFETY FIRST!!!
We have owned Lincoln Town Cars for over 40 years. Never have experienced a disablement nor failure of any type. Yes, there are lots of more "modern" passenger car - all are built like drink cans - Unitized bodies that have minimal side-crash safety. The TOWN CAR and it's two less expensive siblings are constructed as BODY-On-FRAME. This important safty construction (the frame is outboard (under the doors) is also utilized by Rolls Royce and Bently! See all the Ford Crown Victorias used as Polce Cars and Taxies - Safety is a major reason!
Love it
This is the most comfortable care on the road in my opinion. My millage in excellent on the road up to 25 and 26 which is outstanding for a car of its size. No foreign car can even remotely compare to this car in ride and drive in my opinion. And as for the look and style that is all a matter of opinion. Personally I think it blows every thing else on the road away and makes them look like a cheap imitation of what is suppose to be a luxury car. A great vehicle!
