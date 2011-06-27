  1. Home
Used 2006 Lincoln Town Car Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Town Car
4.7
41 reviews
Rugged, Dependable, Smooth, Quiet...

0rnery, 08/21/2014
Designer Series 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

Why is the panther platform the 1st choice for patrol cars, taxi and livery service? For the very same reason it's MY 1st choice! Built like a bull, quiet as a mouse and smooth as a... panther. I repair my own cars as much as possible, and these cars break down the least of any, and when they do, they're cheap and easy to fix. Not to mention the inherent safety of a full size, body on frame vehicle. Just took delivery of a 2006 Designer and it's no different than my previous Town Cars and Grand Marquis' in comfort and roominess. This platform has been tweaked to perfection as far as drive-ability. Update 2019/02/22 The Town Car reviewed above, is a garage queen. I use it about 500 miles per year. I still LOVE it. So much so, I purchased another for a daily driver a couple years ago. Don't bother with a Grand Marquis, unless your really trying to save a couple bucks. For about the same price you can get a Town Car that's just as reliable, with more rear legroom. Both of mine have the sunroof. I'll never buy another vehicle without.

My 06 t/c

jessem12801, 11/20/2010
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

I bought a 99 a couple of years ago and didn't like it at all. Not as comfortable as the Lincoln t/c's of the 90's vintage. Then I bought an 05. A little better comfort wise but still worse then the 90's versions. Now I have my 06 sig. Ltd. Comfort is slightly better then the 05 or maybe I'm just used to the seats by now. I like the adjustable pedals and cd changer and the Lincoln town car ride! Nothing else like it. I know the reliability of these cars is second to none since I drove limo's for 20+ years in NYC in these and they never broke! 300,000 miles easy and no issues! I still prefer the old body style though. Just a more elegant looking car all around. Ford has one of the most reliable cars ever

Towncar - American luxury at its best

TomnMaryland, 07/07/2006
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

I've owned many vehicles in my 25+ years of driving. BMW 5-series, other imports, domestics....My wife literally LOVES her car. Now, I do too! The overall combination - roomy interior, gas mileage, easy to drive - makes Towncar an awesome choice. Get one for yourself, you'll agree.

My 2006 designer series town car

DR POOL, 10/15/2005
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I have been driving lincoln since 1972. My 2003 and 2006 are without a doubt the best 2 lincolns i have ever had. I added the navigation system to the 2006 and after figuring out how to use it, i read the book 4 times, it is a miraculous accessory. There is no doubt in my mind that the Lincoln town car is the finest riding automobile in the industry. It performs well, although it needs a 5 speed transmission instead of the 4 speed, but when it shifts into second, it really moves. The gas mileage is fantastic for such a big car and uses 87 octane gasoline. In this day and age, the 87 octane saves you a lot of money. Orchids to lincoln for manufacturing a great automobile.

I love this car.......

Furley, 04/27/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This car is a commuters dream; I drive from Scranton to NYC daily and I must say this is the best car for commuting ever! I have had other cars nothing compares to the Lincoln Town Car. I would say for the price I paid, and that fact that any garage anywhere can do a quick service on it with out any difficulty is perfect for me. I love the ride, it is perfect for NYC potholes. This car has 200,000 miles on it everything still works. No problems at all.

