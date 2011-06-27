  1. Home
Used 2005 Lincoln Town Car Executive Livery Fleet Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,395
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,395
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,395
Torque287 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower239 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,395
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,395
AM/FM stereoyes
diversity antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,395
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,395
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,395
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,395
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,395
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room41.1 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,395
Front track63.4 in.
Curb weight4345 lbs.
Gross weight5534 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.37 cd.
Length215.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height58.6 in.
EPA interior volume112.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track65.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,395
Exterior Colors
  • Vibrant White
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cashmere Clearcoat (Tri-Coat)
  • Light French Silk Clearcoat Metallic
  • Charcoal Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ceramic White Pearlescent Clearcoat Metallic (Tri-Coat)
  • Norsea Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ceramic White Tri-Coat/French Silk Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cashmere Tri-Coat/French Silk Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra/French Silk Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch/Charcoal Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dove/Shale
  • Light Parchment/Medium Dark Parchment
  • Medium Light Stone/Dark Stone
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,395
P225/60R17 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,395
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,395
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 12000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles