Used 2005 Lincoln Town Car Sedan Consumer Reviews
The Antithesis of my BMW... in a good way!
I currently own a modified turbo BMW but I wanted a classy, comfortable and reliable car that I can just drive without attracting (the wrong) attention. The TC delivers because it's just the opposite of my BMW. Relaxed (not lazy) large V8 vs high strung turbo 6. Soft comfy suspension vs stiff "feel every bump" coil-overs. Easy to work on, cheap parts vs convoluted (genius though it may be) design with expensive parts. While my 2-door BMW is truly a great sports car, and I love everything about it, sometimes I just want to CHILL OUT while driving. The trunk easily swallows a mini-fridge and more, and RWD is always a win for me. 160K w only minor issues. I love both cars for different reasons
My 12th Lincoln
This vehicle is very easy to get in and out of. The Signature Limited is the ticket. I am only missing the moonroof, which I don't really care about anyway. If you have to be in traffic, you will love the comfort and the dual a/c. I had 2 1997's (last year of old body style) and really had my reservations when the 98's came out, but the 2005 was pretty much redone. I agree that it needs more horsepower, maybe a 5.4 or turbo 4.6 somewhere in the range of 300 HP. The 238 HP is lacking when you got to get around a slower vehicle. The Towncar has always has been a great roadtrip vehicle. It could use less plastic in the interior...and it does use 87 octane gas.
lincoln
best car on the road at any pricewi
braking problems on ford full size cars
i have had 4 experiences of brake pedal travel so great that foot feed is pushed down at time of braking , this causes full engine power. i complained many times. i finally cured problem by putting 1/4 inch shims under left foot feed control at fire wall mount and 1/4 in at foot pedal mount.this moves the foot pedal away from brake and stops the problem. i this to showed to dealer.
love my lincoln
have owned a lot of vehicles in my time but the lincoln is the only car that makes you smile on long trips and you know you are going to get there in reliability without having to stop by the bank for fuel money, buy used mine had 25,000 miles on it was just broke in good have 75,000 on it now still just like new
Sponsored cars related to the Town Car
Related Used 2005 Lincoln Town Car Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner