Used 2003 Lincoln Town Car Premium Signature Features & Specs

2003 Lincoln Town Car Premium Signature Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Town Car
Overview
MSRP
$45,375
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/437 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque287 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower239 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
Multi-CD located in trunkyes
145 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM in trunk-CD stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.8 in.
leatheryes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear hip Room58 in.
Rear leg room41.1 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track63.4 in.
Length215.4 in.
Curb weight4310 lbs.
Gross weight5534 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height59 in.
EPA interior volume113 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track65.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vibrant White
  • Black Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Pearlescent Clearcoat Metallic (Tri-Coat)/Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Pearlescent Clearcoat Metallic (Tri-Coat)
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Charcoal Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ivory Parchment Clearcoat (Tri-Coat)
  • Ceramic White Pearlescent Clearcoat Metallic (Tri-Coat)/Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Pacific Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ceramic White Pearlescent Clearcoat Metallic (Tri-Coat)
  • Medium Steel Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic/Charcoal Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Charcoal Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Medium Dark Parchment/Light Parchment
  • Espresso/Medium Light Stone
  • Dark Stone/Medium Light Stone
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P235/60R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
