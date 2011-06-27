  1. Home
Used 2002 Lincoln Town Car Premium Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Town Car
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,180
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285/399 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque276 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle42 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
145 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room58 in.
Rear leg room41.1 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity20.6 cu.ft.
Length215.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4075 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height58 in.
EPA interior volume132.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track65.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pearl Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Pearlescent Clearcoat Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Graphite
  • Oxford White/Light Graphite
  • Deep Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P235/60R S tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
