Used 2001 Lincoln Town Car Signature Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Town Car
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,715
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,715
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,715
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/437 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,715
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle42 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,715
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,715
AM/FM stereoyes
diversity antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,715
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,715
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,715
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,715
Front head room39.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,715
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room58 in.
Rear leg room41.1 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,715
Length215.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4075 lbs.
Height58 in.
Wheel base117.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,715
Exterior Colors
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Gray
  • Medium Platinum
  • Medium Charcoal Green Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pearl Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aqua Blue
  • White PS Clearcoat Metallic TC
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Parchment Gold
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Oxford White
  • Deep Charcoal
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Light Graphite
  • Deep Slate Blue
  • Deep Charcoal
  • Light Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,715
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P225/60R S tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,715
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,715
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles