Used 2000 Lincoln Town Car Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.7
28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My Dream Car

raven35, 04/04/2012
25 of 25 people found this review helpful

This is my first Town Car and believe me, it wont be the last. I wish I had driven one sooner. It rides like you are driving on clouds. It acts as if bumps and pot holes were not even on the road. The interior is all leather and the seats are very comfortable. There is a large amount of cabin space and I was surprised at the leg room in the rear passenger compartment. I am 6'3" and have plenty of leg room in the back. The V8 engine is very strong with a lot of torque. This car gets moving in a hurry. I am also surprised at how quite the ride it. At 65 mph, there is very little road or wind noise.

Hidden Gem

Mike E., 10/10/2015
Signature 4dr Sedan
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

Here in the Pacific Northwest people pay a premium price for worn iut Subarus and trucks. This 2000 Lincoln Town Car with 79,000 miles on it set me back $4,000. A Subaru Outback with 160,000 miles will cost you $5,500. I'm a 40 year old guy and people might say that I bought a grandpa car. Well maybe so, but it's by far the best car that I have owned. It is fast, quiet, has a great sound system, the comfort level is almost extreme. Make sure you don't fall asleep when driving the Town Car. If you can find one of these gems and don't mind the snide comments buy one. Ford nailed it with this car and because there is no nitche market for these (not many people looking to buy used Lincolns) the prices, at least in Washington state, are great.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Best for the money- by far

Tom Anderson, 12/03/2010
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

I have owned it for 10 years, and have 274,000 miles on it. Just came back from 2500 mile trip, 80 mph and 25 mpg, sailed along like it always does. Snobs can drive other things, this is the best for a car load of toys and presents and smart driving. I don't care what the others think, they're wrong. This is a tough, solid car. Had one before totaled, t-boned by squad car, and i didn't even get a scratch. Want to live and live good? Get a towncar.

One Great Automobile

Dr.Christopher Hahn, Phd, 05/09/2016
Signature 4dr Sedan
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I bought my Town Car new in 2000 and it now has 154K in miles. Still rides and drives like new. Still looks new. It is my second town car and if they built today, I would buy again without question. Love the ride and people who see it and ride in it love it. By far one of the very best American cars made.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Consumers have lost a great luxury vehicle

lvmylincoln, 09/29/2013
20 of 21 people found this review helpful

I have read Edmunds review of the Lincold Towncar and in my opinion, it was written by someone who is only into sports vehicles and small vehicles. I have owned Lincoln Towncars since 1980, in fact, my wife and I both drive Towncars and both have loved the Towncar since our first, which was a 1980 Mark. These vehicles have always gotten better gas mileage that the standard Ford, Chevrolet or Chrysler product. They have cost us less to operate and repair than any vehicle we owned prior to the Lincoln. They have gone through several major style changes since 1980 and are still the most luxurious ride. This includes all the foreign & domestics.

